Pierz rules at Flyers quadrangular; Beack wins 100th at Bluejacket Invite

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Little Falls hosted Morrison County neighbor Pierz along with Albany and Annandale-Maple Lake for quadrangular wrestling action, (82816sportsBoser) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Little Falls senior Lane Rutten wrestles at 138 pounds against Annandale-Maple Lake’s Noah Hayes in a Little Falls-hosted quadrangular, Jan. 6.

Jan. 6.

Pierz owned the day, winning all three of its matches, including a 39-23 victory over the host Flyers.

The match began with Pierz’ Brandon Funk winning a decision over Trent Krupke at 106. Little Falls’ Spencer Strempke tied the match at 113, beating Sebastian Warzecha by decision.

Pierz’ Jake Andres pinned Simon Pantzke at 120 pounds..

Gabe Nagel won by major decision at 126 pounds for Little Falls over Pierz’ Austin Radunz.

Pierz extended its lead with a decision victory by Lukas Popp (132) over Leo Wilczek and a 16-4 major decision win by Brandon Ortman (138) over Dakota Kern.

The Flyers’ Lane Rutten topped Reese Kapsner 10-1 for a major decision to cut the Pierz lead to 16-11.

(82816sportsBoser) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Pierz senior Andrew Tomala has Albany’s Logan Kittleson in a headlock at 152 pounds.

Josh Beack temporarily gave the Flyers back the lead with a pin at 152 pounds over Luke Girtz.

However, Pierz rattled off four straight wins, including pins by Logan Lease (170) over Sam Nagel and Brett Kapsner (182) over Kelly Kern.

Jalen Jansen won a hard-fought 2-1 decision at 160 over Grant Litke, while Matt Kummet won via tech fall against Tony Winkelman at 195 pounds.

Little Falls’ Billy Winkelman pinned Carson Huls at 220, but Pierz’ Troy Fischer beat Ryan Graves 11-4 at heavyweight.

The Flyers were also narrowly defeated by Annandale-Maple Lake (AML), 37-36.

The Flyers earned pins from Krupke, Strempke, Wilczek, Rutten, Beack and Billy Winkelman, Little Falls senior Josh Beack won his 100th wrestling match at the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Invite, Saturday, Jan. 7. Beack earned the win on his way to a 3-1 day at the invite and a third place finish in the 152-pound bracket. Pictured in Beack, right, with Flyer head coach Mike Hendrickson.

which helped them to a 30-12 lead, but were unable to capture a victory.

Pierz clobbered AML, 54-8.

Warzecha, Andres, Ortman, Reese Kapsner and Fischer all earned pins in the victory.

Pierz also topped Albany on the day, 51-18.

Kummet, Jansen, Andrew Tomala (152) and Ortman all earned pins in the victory.

Little Falls did not dual Albany, because the teams had dualed a couple of weeks earlier.

Little Falls also participated in the Cambridge Isanti Bluejacket Invite, Saturday, Jan. 7.

Four Flyers earned runner-up finishes: Gabe Nagel (126), Wilczek (132), Rutten (145) and Billy Winkelman (220).

Three Flyers earned third place: Pantzke (120), Beack (152) and Litke (160).

Pierz’ next match will be at Eden Valley-Watkins, Thursday.

Little Falls will host Sauk Rapids-Rice, Thursday.

Royalton-Upsala falls

to LPGE

Royalton-Upsala’s (R-U) wrestling squad fell short in a dual against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (LPGE), Jan. 5.

LPGE topped the Royals 39-24.

Three strong wins for R-U came from Randale Fernelius (138), a 20-4 tech fall; Michael Petron (145), an 18-8 major decision and Jason Kasella (220) a pin.

R-U hosts Mille Lacs, Thursday, in Upsala.