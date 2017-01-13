Purple Carrot celebrates one year of community ownership with soup supper

Sprout in Little Falls. Pictured are three of the co-op’s owners (from left): Joelle Zylka, Kess Lyschik and Laurie Valesano.

Saturday, Jan. 21, will be a night of celebration as the Purple Carrot Market commemorates one year of community members investing in the dream of a locally-owned grocery store that supports area farmers. The community is invited to join the owners of the Purple Carrot Market starting at 5:30 p.m. for a meal of soup and artisan bread.

Why soup? Because co-op ownership warms the soul like soup on a cold winter’s night. Starting at 6:30 p.m., there will be an update on the progress toward opening the Market and an opportunity for the public to ask questions.

The Purple Carrot’s chefs will be preparing split pea and ham and mushroom soups and baking artisan bread in the new commercial kitchen at Sprout.

Tables will be set up allowing owners and interested community members to share a meal, share their interests and share their dreams for healthy foods made accessible at a local co-op. Donations will be accepted to defray the cost of the meal.

Sprout is located at 609 13th Ave. NE, Little Falls, Door #8 in the former the Crestliner Building. To help the Purple Carrot’s chefs determine how much soup to make, guests are asked to RSVP via email at [email protected] or Facebook message. Those who forget to RSVP are encouraged to attend anyway.