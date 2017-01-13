Residents have chance to give input on new comprehensive plan in Pierz

The city of Pierz hasn’t had an update to its comprehensive plan since 2002. In 2015, the city decided to update that plan. But, it wasn’t until last year, that the city named a task force consisting of city officials, business people, school officials and citizens to lay the groundwork for a new plan.

The draft document says the planning process was used by the city as an opportunity to evaluate and reinforce the existing growth and development policies, as well as to evaluate previous planning efforts in order to update and reinforce past decisions that are still valid.

A major premise of the plan is to utilize portions of previous community plans whenever applicable, the document states.

In addition to the task force, demographic and historical data was gathered from a variety of sources including the city, Morrison County, Region 5 Development Commission, the state and the U.S. Census.

The plan is not intended to be as precise as an ordinance, but a guideline as to the direction the city takes in the future.

It encompasses plans for transportation; housing; economic development for downtown and in commercial and industrial areas; parks, recreation and open spaces; infrastructure; community facilities; public safety; quality of life; intergovernmental cooperation and land use.

“The biggest things that came out of the meetings, was our need for housing, need for additional retail space, transportation such as walking trail,” said Egan. “Those were three or four of the biggest things that came out of the meetings.”

He said a few ideas came about as to how the city would accomplish these goals.

“That’s what this new Council has to be prepared to do,” Egan said.

Now that the initial meetings have been held, the next step in the process is to get more community input.

“We’ve had a series of meetings to get this point,” Egan said. “The next step in the process is to have a public hearing.”

That public hearing has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The public is encouraged to attend and to comment on the draft of the comprehensive plan before a final plan is approved.

Draft copies are available at City Hall, at the Pierz Public Library and on the city’s website, www.pierzmn.org.

Members of the Comprehensive Plan Task Force included Josh Andrea, Maria Andrea, Kyle Bednar, Sharon Bell, Toby Egan, Steph Fyten, Jim Gerwing, Mary Korf, Harold Meyer, Deb Millner, Nicole Nordlund, Kari Tyson and George Weber.

Pierz City Council Briefs

In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:

Gave a certificate of appreciation to Clerk Mary Korf, who filled out the term vacated by Gina Funk last fall and presented a plaque to outgoing member Don Bujalski, for his four years of service on the Council;

Welcomed new Council Members Kyle Bednar and Dave Fischer, who were sworn in with Mayor Toby Egan, who was re-elected;

Learned the city’s auditors, Schlenner Wenner & Co. will conduct the city’s audit Feb. 7-8;

Approved the public notices bid from the Morrison County Record, the city’s official newspaper, at $7.30 per column inch;

Approved the city’s fee schedule with a few changes, including the monthly recycling fee going from $3 per month to $3.10 per month, pickup truck mileage going from 56 cents per mile to 54 cents per mile, as set by the state, and the services of a plow truck with operator increased from $95 per hour to $100 per hour, with a half-hour minimum;

Set the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization for 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at City Hall;

Approved an exempt permit for St. Joseph’s Church to hold a raffle April 29;

Approved 50 cent per hour raises retroactive to Jan. 1, for all full-time city employees, with the exception of City Administrator Nicole Nordlund, who will receive a raise after her six-month review; and

Approved the quote of $2,764 from Festler Land Surveying, to survey the 61 acres the city has agreed to purchase from the Victor Hiemenz family. The cost will be split 50/50 between the city and the Hiemenz family. Council Member Stephanie Fyten said she’d like the Finance Committee to meet with the Park Board to talk about how to pay for the property. Mayor Toby Egan said enterprise funds will be used, not taxpayer dollars. Council Member Mike Menden said although residents are wondering what the city will do the property, no plans have been made.

The Council’s next meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at City Hall, following the public hearing on the comprehensive plan.