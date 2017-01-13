St. Gabriel’s Auxiliary renamed ‘advocates’ to show true purpose

The St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocates is the new name of the organization which supports the hospital in a wide variety of ways. Founded in the 1940s by some wives of physicians, the group is a much more diverse group of leaders including front row (from left): Diane Tamm, Deb Cermak and Mary Larson. Back row: Volunteer/Lifeline Manager Linda Johnson, Darla Giles, Pinky Manlick, Pat Lipke, Nancy McCoy, Jeanette Ploof, Marlene Williams, Frank Rebnord and Pat Toschak.

To better reflect the organization’s purpose and membership, the St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocates has been chosen as the new name for the former St. Gabriel’s Hospital Auxiliary.

“Organizations founded to provide philanthropic and volunteer support to hospitals have been doing a lot of ‘soul searching’ in recent years,” said Linda Johnson, manager of volunteer services/Lifeline for St. Gabriel’s Hospital. “Not only at our facility, but throughout the state, these entities have been abandoning the term ‘auxiliary.’”

Deb Cermak, St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocates president, noted that the Health Care Auxiliaries of Minnesota (HCAM), the statewide organization, recently changed its name to the Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers. The change is more attuned to diversity of its members throughout the state.

“We decided to go in a different direction, choosing ‘Advocates’ because of our group’s advocacy efforts on behalf of the hospital,” said Cermak. “Our group has been integral to encouraging the community to support the hospital and that role is going to continue to be fundamental to our mission moving forward. We want to support the hospital in whatever ways we can, such as purchasing equipment, doing other fundraisers, public relations, etc.”

She said, “We also wanted a name that sounded more encompassing. We are not solely an organization of women. Our vision is to be known for our community involvement, including families, men and women, who ‘advocate’ on behalf of the hospital and the great people who work and volunteer here. In the past, our organization played an integral role in raising funds at the hospital, including $100,000 toward both the 1995 and 2005 capital campaigns.”

While the group will continue to financially support the hospital, public relations and making their presence known in the community in other ways have become important as well, she said.

“We are hoping our new name will broaden both the perspective of our organization as well as the perception of our group as a family organization, not just women, concerned about all aspects of life in our community,” Cermak said.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join the St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocates.

“We have all kinds of membership opportunities available, including both active volunteers as well as patrons. Our goal is to have you serve in the ways you want to serve,” she said.

To learn more about becoming a St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocate, call the volunteer services office at the hospital, (320) 631-5432.