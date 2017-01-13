Stegura charged with felony fifth degree drug possession

Michael Ervin Stegura, 24, Bowlus, is facing a felony fifth degree drug possession charge.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 6, Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possibly suicidal man, identified as Stegura.

When a deputy arrived at Stegura’s home, Stegura was allegedly sitting in a chair and refused the officer’s commands to stand up.

An officer helped Stegura to his feet, when he allegedly noticed a glass drug pipe.

According to the criminal complaint, when searched, .9 grams of methamphetamine were found on Stegura, along with drug paraphernalia.

If convicted, Stegura faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.