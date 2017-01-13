Thank You Letters

To the Editor:

The Morrison County Food Shelf, Little Falls, staff and Board thanks everyone who donated food and money this past Christmas season. These go a long way toward feeding our friends and neighbors and helped many of them have enough food for their families and Christmas celebrations. Special thanks to the volunteers who put in extra hours and helped with the “Joyful Noise” fundraiser at Coborn’s. The generosity of people in Morrison County is always amazing.

— Leah Schilling, Food Shelf Board member, Little Falls

To the Editor:

Thanks to those who weathered the cold days of Jan. 4-6 to donate blood at the Bloodmobile, St. Francis Convent, Little Falls. We received 248 units — our goal was 269. Thanks to businesses promoting this event: Little Falls Radio, Morrison County Record, Television 180, for posters hung/table tents, Coborn’s for donating juice, the many volunteers who helped, nutritional services at St. Francis Convent for the cookies. Mark your calendars for the next Bloodmobile, March 28-30.

— Sister Julien Dirkes, Sister Services coordinator, Little Falls

To the Editor:

Harding Place would like to thank Morrison County Chapter 12 DAV and Holy Cross Church in Harding for getting together items for the residents so that they would have gifts under the tree for the Christmas season. Also a thank you to Rose Preimesberger for the treat bags brought for each resident. Their stockings were a little fuller on Christmas morning. The residents were very appreciative of these kind donations and their thoughtfulness.

— Laurie Doroff, Harding Place manager