Three sworn in to serve on Pierz City Council

Before the first meeting of the Pierz City Council could continue Monday, City Administrator Nicole Nordlund administered the oath of office to newly-elected Clerk Dave Fischer, newly-elected Council Member Kyle Bednar and Mayor Toby Egan, who was re-elected. The three swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution, the Minnesota Constitution and to faithfully discharge the duties of their office to the best of their judgment and ability. Pictured are front row: Nordlund. Back row (from left): Bednar, Fischer and Egan. Bednar replaces Don Bujalski, who was given a plaque of appreciation. Fischer replaces Mary Korf, who stepped in after Clerk Gina Funk resigned before the elections in the fall. Also on the Council are Council Members Stephanie Fyten and Mike Menden, and Treasurer Linda Sczublewski.