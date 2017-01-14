Council to handle water plant, one-way and garbage in 2017

Returning Councilman Franks Gosiak, left, and new Councilwoman Raquel Lundberg were sworn in at the Jan. 3 meeting of the Little Falls City Council. Gerry Knafla, representing Ward 2 was also sworn in.

For the city of Little Falls, 2017 will mean new road projects, the end of the first phase of the water treatment plant overhaul, along with the beginning of phase two, and a brand new garbage hauling system across the city.

City Administrator Jon Radermacher said these are the biggest issues planned to come before the Little Falls City Council this year.

The construction season for Little Falls is going to consist of five street projects, Radermacher said.

The five projects consist of:

Road reconstruction on Fourth Avenue Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest;

Road and sewer and water line reconstruction on Seventh Street Southeast between Second and Fifth avenues Southeast;

Total street reconstruction on Third Avenue Northeast between Fourth and Fifth streets Northeast;

Connecting a property on Fourteenth Street Southwest, south of Second Avenue Southwest to city sewer and water; and

Improving Ninth Street Southeast between Broadway and Third Avenue Southeast, and on Broadway East between Eighth and Ninth streets Southeast. Included in this plan is to make Ninth Street between Broadway East and First Avenue Southeast a one-way to make the area safer for pick-up at Lindbergh Elementary School. An alley giving access to Ninth Street from Broadway East would become a dead end.

Radermacher said he expects there will be a lot of discussion on the last project.

“I think it’s going to generate a lot of topics,” Radermacher said. “I hope the school can express their concerns, desires and reasons for wanting to make that change.”

He said the plan is for the Council to approve bids in March and the work will be done during the summer.

Another issue coming up in March will be a vote on whether or not to adopt a hybrid bag/can system for garbage pickup.

The plan would have people who want to use cans pay $14 a month, while those sticking with bags paying $7.60 a month plus the cost of the city approved bags, $1.42 each, which pays for the tipping fee at the county’s landfill.

Radermacher said this would make the cost per month, $13.28, almost the same as cans.

If approved by the Council in one of the next two Council meetings, April would be spent getting information about who wants which system. The system will be fixed for at least a year, Radermacher said, before cans are issued in May.

Finally, phase one of the Water Treatment Plant improvement project, consisting of repairing and updating the filter media and filtration troughs, will be completed.

Radermacher said the Council will also have to consider a request for starting phase two, to replace the plant’s backwash tank. If started on schedule, phase two will start this year and go into 2018.

During the first meeting of the year, members who won re-election or won a seat for the first time were sworn in.

Jerry Knafla of Ward 2 and Frank Gosiak of Ward 3 were both re-elected, while Raquel Lundberg was elected to take one of Ward 1’s seats.

This comes as several members of the Council and the city administrator are still somewhat new, Radermacher said.

He is now in his second year as administrator, and said it is interesting to be working with newer Council members who are on their first or just starting their second term.

“We’re all kind of growing together in how we’re getting things done and moving the city forward,” Radermacher said.