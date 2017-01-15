Agendas – Mid-State Education

District Governing Board

Meeting Agenda

Wed., January 18, 2017

at 4:00 PM

Regular Governing Board Meeting

Clover Glen Lane,

Little Falls, Onamia & Holdingford Schools

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Approval of Minutes for November 9, 2016.

3. Approval/ Modification of Agenda

4. Approval of November and December Mid-State Bills

5. Staff/Guest Speakers

6. Election of Officers

7. Governing Board Action Items

A. Organization Activity

1. Designation of Official Newspaper

2. Designation of Official Legal Representation

3. Designation of Official Depositories

4. Board Member Committee Assignments

5. Authorization for Use of Board Chairperson and Clerk/Treasurer Facsimile Signature

6. Authorization for Payment of District Obligations in Advance of Board Meetings

7. Authorization to Make Electronic Funds Transfers, as required by State Statute 471.38

8. Authorization of Signers for Mid-State Education District Accounts

B. Resolution Directing the Administration to make Recommendations for Reductions in Programs & Positions and Reasons Therefore

C. Approve ESY Dates for 2017

D. Approve Authorization for the Administration to Execute Certain Agreements on the Districts Behalf.

8. Approve Contracts

9. Personnel Items

A. Approve Resignation

B. Hiring Recommendation for 2016-17 SY

C. Approve any additional postings for 2016-2017

D. Out of State Staff Development Request

10. Informational Items

11. Cash Flow Report for Period Ending November 30, 2016.

12. Adjourn

