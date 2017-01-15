Gold Cross donates ambulance to Swanville first responders

When members of the Swanville First Response team responds to calls, one goal they have in mind is to provide excellent service. Sometimes service is provided with medical equipment they have. Other times, they just work with that they have available.

To help care for those in need of their services, the team converted a 1995 Chevrolet, 3/4 ton pickup into a rescue truck.

First Responder Jerimiah Determan said it was by working with members from Gold Cross Ambulance Service of Little Falls at Camp Ripley that he learned about a program Gold Cross has.

“When one of their ambulances reaches a certain mileage, they pull them out of route and donate them to local teams that request them,” he said.

Determan submitted his request and was informed that it would mostly likely take a while before the Swanville First Response Team would receive one. In his request, Determan had asked that the ambulance not be too old.

“It would be a while before one became available,” he said. The Swanville First Response Team was happy to receive an ambulance from Gold Cross Ambulance Service. By having access to an ambulance, the first responders will be better equipped to care for people who are in need of their services. Pictured are Swanville First Response Team members, front row (from left): CR Peterson, Dave Poirier and Rhonda Alnes. Back row: Josh Larum, Natalie Holmgren, Joanne Doroff, Paul McIntyre (of Gold Cross Ambulance Service), Brian Alnes, Stacy Maciej and Jerimiah Determan. Not pictured are Bob Doucette, Mike Holmgren, Sandy Lange, Katie Strandberg and Kyle Thieschafer.

Two weeks later, Determan was notified that Gold Cross Ambulance had one lined up — a 2006 Ford Wheel Coach.

“It has higher miles on it, but is well maintained. We won’t be putting a lot of miles on it, so it will be perfect for us,” he said.

Two main reasons Determan requested an ambulance are that when they team cares for people in their converted truck, they were still exposed to the outdoor elements.

But since the new ambulance is enclosed, Determan said they will be able to better care for those in need.

“In the summer, it will be air conditioned and in the winter, it will have heat,” he said. “Our converted truck doesn’t have that option.”

The second reason for the request is due to the fact that the Swanville First Response Team has a 90-square mile coverage area.

“Our wait for an ambulance to come can be lengthy. Sometimes it can take 30 minutes before one can come. Having this will be very helpful,” Determan said.

Sometimes the delay is longer when Gold Cross is tied up helping someone else.

The Swanville First Response Team covers some of the areas around Flensburg, north of Burtrum, east of Long Prairie, toward Little Falls and near Lake Beauty.

“We provide assistance to both Morrison and Todd counties,” Determan said.

Another benefit to having the new ambulance is that it has all the necessary plugins for the medical equipment they use. The rig also has a central charging system.

“So while the vehicle sits in the fire hall, we can charge it (through an outside plugin), so there’s no doubt that the equipment will stay charged,” he said. “With the old rescue truck, we left the equipment in the truck and just used an extension cord.”

The next step is to get the ambulance ready to for use. Determan estimates it will be ready within a month.

“We just got to switch everything over to it and get insurance on it,” he said.

Determan said the first response team has a lot of the same equipment that Gold Cross does. To become even more efficient, the responders are considering stocking their ambulance in the same manner as Gold Cross does.

“That way if anyone ever asks us to go get something, we know exactly where it is and saves us time,” he said.