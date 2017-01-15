Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

Date: January 11, 2017

YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. Default has occurred in the conditions of that certain Mortgage dated February 20, 2015 that was executed by and between David F. LeClerc, II and Jaime R. LeClerc, husband and wife and joint tenants at the time but no longer married to each other, as Mortgagors, whose address was 25783 Highway 25, Pierz, Minnesota 56364, and Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Pierz, as Mortgagee, a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Minnesota, whose address is P.O. Box 308, 80 Main Street, Pierz, Minnesota 56364, and was filed for record on February 26, 2015, as document number 534003, in the Office of the County Recorder of and for Morrison County, Minnesota, and regarding which Mortgage,

2. David F. LeClerc, II transferred his interest in the mortgaged property to Jaime R. LeClerc via a Quit Claim Deed dated December 16, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the County Recorder of and for Morrison County, Minnesota, on December 23, 2016, as document number 546344, and Jaime R. LeClerc is the owner of the mortgaged property.

3. The Mortgage has been assigned as follows: n/a

4. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was: $60,000.00.

5. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof.

6. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.

7. At the date of this notice, the amount due on the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage is: $57,577.20.

8. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, on the land described as follows:

THE EAST 10 ACRES OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NW1/4 OF SE 1/4) OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 42, RANGE 30, TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES ACROSS THE NORTH 66 FEET OF THE NE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 42, RANGE 30 AS GRANTED IN THE EASEMENT AGREEMENT RECORDED AS DOCUMENT NO. 431762

Street Address: 25783 Highway 25, Pierz, Minnesota 56364

Tax I.D. Number: 23-0251-001

and will be sold by the Sheriff of Morrison County, Minnesota at public auction on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at 10:00 oclock a.m., at the Office of the Morrison County Sheriff, Morrison County Government Center, Main Level, 213 – 1st Avenue SE, Little Falls, Minnesota 56345.

9. The time allowed by law for redemption of Mortgagor or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale.

10. The date on or before which the Mortgagor must vacate the property if the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23 is August 28, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

11. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGORS, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINN. STAT. 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Farmers and Merchants

State Bank of Pierz,

Mortgagee

GRAY, PLANT, MOOTY,

MOOTY & BENNETT, P.A.

By: /s/ Andrew J. Steil

Andrew J. Steil #387048

1010 West St. Germain Street

Suite 500

St. Cloud, MN 56301

(320) 252-4414

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Farmers and Merchants

State Bank of Pierz

PUBLISH: January 15, 22, 29; February 5, 12, 19, 2017 (642943)