Motley passes new resolutions for 2017

Part of taking care of business for the new year included passing resolutions for the city of Motley. At Monday’s meeting, the Council resolved several which laid out future business.

Resolution One stated that since former Council Member Al Yoder was voted in as mayor, his seat on the Council now lays vacant. It was resolved to appoint a new member to the Council at the February meeting. After advertising, letters from interested parties will be read by the Council and recommendations would be discussed in February. The chosen party would fill what remains of Yoder’s two-year term. In light of a tie vote, the Mayor would have the authority to appoint the person of his choosing.

Resolution Two authorized Yoder, Council Member and Acting Mayor Steve Johnson, Council Member Amy Hutchison and Clerk/Treasurer Lacey Smieja to sign for banking transactions.

Resolution Three named Smieja as the person responsible for administering the collection, storage, use and dissemination of city data.

Resolution Four authorized Smieja to make wire, electronic and automated bank payments for such things as payroll withholdings, sales tax and other payments as deemed necessary.

In other areas of business, the Council set up some committees, eliminated others, created appointments and made the decision to continue the practice of liaisons with the city’s different departments.

The Planning and Zoning Committee will see former Council Member Pat O’Regan continue as its administrator. The Street Committee will now be handled by Johnson, newly elected Council Member Nate Douglas, Smieja and Maintenance Supervisor Bruce Brotherton. Those in charge of personnel policy guidelines will include Yoder, Police Chief Ron Smith, Brotherton, Hutchison, Smieja and Todd Judd. Those committees eliminated include Building, Mosquito Spraying, Snowmobile Trails and the Industrial Park.

Douglas will be the liaison for the Police Department, Hutchison will be the liaison for the Administration, Johnson will continue as the liaison with the Fire Department and the new Council member, yet to be named, will be the liaison for the Maintenance Department.

For 2017, the acting mayor and the assistant weed inspector will be Johnson and the Emergency Management director will be Yoder. As far naming the city’s attorney, both Hutchison and Johnson want Motley to hire another firm, stating Rinke Noonan is too expensive. It was decided that for now, union business would stay with Rinke Noonan and Yoder and Hutchison, along with Smieja, would begin the search for a new law firm.

Motley City Council Briefs

In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:

Voted to have Hometown Planning move ahead with eliminating a backlog of documents (variances and conditional use permits) from 2012 to present which need to be recorded with the county. The cost to the city from county recording fees would come to about $700;

Voted to continue working with Hometown Planning for another year. The city would be billed $605 for five hours of work for a minimum of six months and any unused hours would be carried over;

Set a public hearing to vacate the alley behind the new Dollar General Store for 6:15 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, at City Hall;

Voted to have the Staples World become the city’s official newspaper. While the Morrison County Record charges less per inch and is free, it was brought up by Councilman Steve Johnson that the Staples World covers the city’s events and the people far more frequently;

Approved the School Resource Officer Agreement between the Staples Motley Middle School and the city’s Police Department;

Approved the Morrison County Prosecution contract;

Voted to give tobacco licenses to those businesses who turn in applications by Tuesday, Jan. 31. Those business which still need to do so, as of Monday, include Motley Express, H & R Ten Hi, Northwind Grocery and Y Knot Package Liquor;

Tabled setting up a date for employee reviews;

Agreed to send Maintenance Supervisor Bruce Brotherton to the Minnesota Rural Water Association Technical Conference and to send Clerk Treasurer Lacey Smieja to both the Minnesota Municipal Clerks Institute Conference and to the Minnesota Clerks and Finance Officers Association Conference. The Council also agreed to send Police Chief Ron Smith to the Minnesota Chiefs Conference in St. Cloud;

Learned that the Police Department received an anonymous $1,500 donation;

Discussed, but tabled a decision, on giving Police Officer Jason Borash a $1 per hour raise. If the Council deems $20 per hour is appropriate, Borash will receive back pay;

Heard from Brotherton that flushable wipes are clogging the city’s wastewater filter and he requested they be disposed of in other ways;

Learned the city’s skidsteer may have a bad head gasket and the cost of repair could be upwards of $5,000; and

Heard from resident Gary Nieken that the streets need more salt added, especially at intersections. Brotherton said the city is almost out of salt/sand, which is ordered in the summer, but will see what he can do.

The next regularly scheduled City Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, at City Hall.