New United Way director is a philanthropist at heart

In the past, Megan Kruse, 31, of Long Prairie has been comfortable with just working behind the scenes.

“I never wanted to put myself out there,” she said.

That was until she encountered the joy of building relationships, meeting people and being a part of something bigger.

“It was just in the last few years I discovered that I have a passion for philanthropy. It gives you a good feeling being able to make a difference in people’s lives,” she said.

It was ultimately her position as a foundation and event coordinator at Lakewood Health System in Staples that led her to Little Falls.

“After working there for seven years, I started looking for a growth opportunity where I could make a bigger impact,” she said. With the heart of a philanthropist, Megan Kruse is embracing her role as the new executive director for United Way.

When Kruse learned that the United Way in Little Falls was seeking to hire a new executive director, she didn’t hesitate to apply. She wasn’t at all nervous for the interview, Kruse said.

“I had heard so much about United Way and about the impact they’ve made in the region and worldwide,” she said. “I just figured that if it was meant to be, it would be and really hoped that we would be a good fit together.”

Kruse began her work as United Way’s new executive director, Dec. 12, 2016. Since then, she has eagerly learned more about the non-profit organization

“It’s not just about raising the dollars to give out to agencies, but it’s about helping the community. To not just put a Band Aid on problems, but to be a part of the solution,” she said.

Kruse said the United Way takes part in the Dollywood Imagination Library program that was founded by Dolly Parton. Children ranging from birth to age 5 receive a book every month for free .

“We currently support 1,200 people in the program and 3,300 have graduated from it,” she said.

Settling more into her role, Kruse said she really enjoys her position. The work is similar to what she did at Lakewood Health Systems.

“It’s like I’m just taking a different route to work,” she said.

Kruse is hoping to connect with even more people. Since she hasn’t been in town for very long, she hopes to build relationships with community members and businesses. She encourages those who have not met her, to stop by the United Way office and introduce themselves.

When Kruse is not working or networking, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Kolby, and their two boys, Simon, 3, and Fin, 2. She also likes to craft.