Royalton approves a pared-down SRTS plan

Royalton’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) plan received final approval by the City Council, Tuesday.

Originally, the scope of the project included sidewalks on Driftwood from Sixth Street South to the elementary school. The cost of the city’s portion was estimated at $80,000.

When the cost estimates increased substantially, to more than $141,000, the Council asked for a plan that would not be so costly.

On Tuesday, the Council approved the less expensive of two options, with the city paying an estimated $74,000.

The option the Council chose allows for sidewalks on the east side of Driftwood from Third Street South to the elementary school, about five blocks. This does not include the cost of purchasing the right of way for the sidewalks.

The project is expected to be completed in conjunction with the improvements done on Centre Street this summer by Morrison County.

Royalton City Council Briefs

In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:

Approved a six-month animal permit for Scott Kalis to have two pigs at his residence;

Approved resolutions to allow Mayor Andrea Lauer, City Clerk Carol Madsen and Deputy City Clerk Leah Walberg to make electronic transfers and handle handwritten and compensation checks as needed;

Set the mileage rate at 47 cents per mile for those conducting approved city business;

Set its 2017 planning meeting for Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.;

Set its Board of Review for Tuesday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m.;

Vacated a 66-foot wide by 150-foot long portion of Fourth Street which abuts the property owned by Jim Anderson and Brittany Wright;

Approved the 2017 Fire Department officers as presented. They include: Fire Chief Nathan Bellefeuille, Assistant Chief Joel Newman, Captains Tom Kalis and Bill Tiemann, Training Officer Travis Blais, Safety Officer Gene Epsky and Secretary Steven Bishop;

Approved the 2017 First Response Team’s officers as presented. They include President Michelle Geise, Vice President Karen Dubbin, Secretary Betsy Gerads and Training Officer Kristina VanHove;

Approved a $250 donation to the Morrison County Fair;

Approved allowing the city residents who are in Benton County to use mail-in ballots; and

Approved the reappointments of Tim Majaski and Mike Hoheisel to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The next regular meeting of the Royalton City Council will be Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at the City Complex.