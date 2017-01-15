School Board – PROCEEDINGS OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

ISD #482

LITTLE FALLS, MN

December 19, 2016

The School Board of Independent School District #482 held a Business Meeting on Monday, December 19, 2016, 5:00 p.m., at the Morrison County Government Center.

Members present were: Cathy Adamek, Sharon Ballou, Jay Spillum, Mike LeMieur, Mark Gerbi and Brad Laager. Others present were: Stephen Jones, Superintendent and Nancy Henderson, Business Manager.

The Business Meeting was called to order by Chairperson Mark Gerbi, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion to approve the agenda with addendum by Sharon Ballou, seconded by Cathy Adamek. Motion carried 6-0.

Presentations:

Stacy Gold – Early Childhood

CGI Contegrity Group – Construction Update

There were no public comments.

Motion to approve the consent agenda by Mike LeMieur, seconded by Jay Spillum, as follows:

Personnel

Employment

Kayla Ferrell Kitchen Assistant at High School eff 11/14/16

Resignation

Maureen Miller ECFE teacher eff 11/14/16

The minutes of the November 16, 2016 Board of Education meeting were approved. The financial transactions were approved. Motion carried 6-0.

Member Mike LeMieur introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

Resolution for Acceptance of Gifts

WHEREAS the following have generously offered to donate to Little Falls Community Schools:

American Legion Post No. 46 – $200.00 to Community Services for the Clay Target Club.

American Legion Post No. 46 – $200.00 to Community Services for Firearm Safety.

Minnesota Deer Hunters Association – $200.00 to Community Services for Firearm Safety.

The National Exchange Club – $5,600.00 to Little Falls Community Schools for Scholarships.

The National Exchange Club – $2,500.00 to Little Falls Community Schools for the Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Backpack Program.

Pheasants Forever, Inc., – $200.00 to Community Services for Firearm Safety.

St. Anns Christian Mothers and St. James Church- $200.00 to Little Falls Community Schools for the Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Backpack Program.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Little Falls Community Schools Board of Education to gratefully accept the gifts.

The motion for adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Cathy Adamek and upon roll call vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Brad Laager, Jay Spillum, Mark Gerbi, Sharon Ballou, Cathy Adamek, and Mike LeMieur

and the following voted against the same: None

The foregoing resolution was approved this 19th day of December 2016. Motion carried 6-0.

Other donations generously offered to Little Falls Community Schools:

Sandra Friedman – $100.00 to Little Falls Community School for Project Band Aid

Greater MN Two-Cylinder Club- $200.00 to FFA

St. Anns Christian Mothers and St. James Church – $200.00 to Dr. S.G. Knight elementary for the Adopt a Student program

Board Member Reports were presented

Superintendents Report

– Higher Learning Commission approved State of MN waiver for College in the School classes through September 1, 2022.

– Flyer Media Productions will have a Show and Tell and a live broadcast at the MSBA Conference in January.

– On January 11th of the MN School Board Assoc. Conference there is a meeting set-up between Education MN, MN Assoc. of School Administrators, MN School Board Assoc., NJPA and Little Falls Community Schools to talk on a statewide level about Alternative Career Pathways.

– We will try to have a School Board Work Session in February

Old or Unfinished Business

Motion by Sharon Ballou, seconded by Cathy Adamek, that the Board of Education approve the 2017 School Board meeting schedule with changes. Motion carried 6-0.

New Business

Motion by Cathy Adamek, seconded by Sharon Ballou, that the Board of Education certify the 16 pay 17 tax levy in the amount of $4,392,476.81. Motion carried 6-0.

The EMLF seniority list was provided for review.

Nancy Henderson, Business Manager, presented the First Quarter 2016-2017 Budget.

The Truth in Taxation Presentation was given by Nancy Henderson, Business Manager.

Motion by Sharon Ballou, seconded by Brad Laager, that the Board of Education designate Mark Dunlap as the LEA Representative as provided under P.L. 107-110 (NCLB) for the 2016-17 school year. Motion carried 6-0.

EXTRACT OF MINUTES OF

MEETING OF THE SCHOOL

BOARD OF INDEPENDENT

SCHOOL DISTRICT

NO. 482 (LITTLE FALLS)

LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 482, Little Falls, Minnesota, was held on the 19th day of December, 2016, at 5:00 p.m.

The following Board members were present: Brad Laager, Jay Spillum, Mark Gerbi, Sharon Ballou, Cathy Adamek, and Mike LeMieur

and the following were absent: None

Member Mike LeMieur introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

RESOLUTION REGARDING PURCHASE AGREEMENT BY AND

BETWEEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 482

AND LITTLE FALLS

CONVENIENCE STORE INC.

The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Jay Spillum and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Brad Laager, Jay Spillum, Mark Gerbi, Sharon Ballou, Cathy Adamek, and Mike LeMieur

and the following voted against: None

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Motion carried 6-0.

Superintendent Jones acknowledged Director Laager as having received the MSBA 2016-17 Presidents Award.

Motion by Brad Laager, seconded by Cathy Adamek, that the Board of Education approve the Reappointment of Sharon Ballou to the Region Five Development Commission. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion to adjourn the meeting by Brad Laager, seconded by Cathy Adamek. Motion carried 6-0.

The Business Meeting was adjourned by Chairperson Mark Gerbi at 6:27 p.m.

Mark Gerbi, Chairperson Mike LeMieur, Clerk/Treasurer

PUBLISH: January 15, 2017

