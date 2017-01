TO RESIDENTS OF

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP

Candidate filing period for March Township Elections is open until 5:00pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. A Supervisor 3 year term and Treasurer 2 year term will be on the ballot. Please contact the Clerk at 320-746-3184 to file.

Clerk, Gina Salitros

