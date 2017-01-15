Townships – NOTICE

TO THE RESIDENTS

OF LAKIN TOWNSHIP

The annual meeting and election will take place at the Lakin Town Hall on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Annual meeting will begin at 2:00 p.m. Polls will open immediately after meeting, closing at 8:00 p.m. Election is for 1 supervisor for a 3-year term and 1 treasurer for a 2-year term. Deadline to file is Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

In case of inclement weather, election will take place the third Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Bylinda Klaphake,

Clerk

