Townships – NOTICE

CITY OF MOTLEY COUNCIL MEMBER VACANCY

We are looking to fill a vacancy on the City Council for the 2017-2018 term. Interested parties should submit a letter of interest by January 31st via email ([email protected] ) or deliver/mail to City Hall (316 Hwy 10 S, Motley MN 56466). In order to be appointed, you must be a resident of the City of Motley, eligible to vote in the State of Minnesota, and be 21 years of age or more. If you meet these requirements and are interested in helping to shape the future of Motley, please submit a letter which includes why you are interested in the position and why you think you would be a good representative of the City. Letters will be accepted until January 31st and the Council hopes to fill this vacancy at their February 13, 2017, meeting.

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/01/643490-1.pdf