Art teacher illustrates plan for Italian trip for School Board

Karen Warner, an art teacher at the Little Falls Community High School, painted a picture of an Italian trip in June of 2019 for the Little Falls School Board, Monday.

The proposed one-week trip could cost around $4,800 each for student, which is why Warner said she is trying to get the project approved sooner rather than later.

“We want to make sure there’s enough time to do fundraising,” Warner said.

The group would arrive in Paris, before taking a train to Venice and travelling around Italy to places like Rome, Florence and Pompeii.

Warner said this trip would be an opportunity for students to see things in person that they’ve only been able to see in books now.

“To go see the Mona Lisa, to go see the Colosseum, to go see the Sistine Chapel in person is extremely powerful,” Warner said.

She said the tour company she planned on working with, EF Educational Tours, is good at planning every detail of a trip, including contingencies in case anything goes wrong.

During a previous trip, where the school’s group’s flight was cancelled due to bad weather, the company put them up in a hotel.

Warner said in case of a dangerous situation happening before the tour, EF Tours will reschedule the trip, and if an emergency happens on the trip, the company has safe locations for the group.

Board Member Brad Laager had concerns about safety.

Laager had previously voted against an overseas trip after going through an incident where a family member’s plane had taken off before an emergency occurred. Laager said his family had gone through, “H-e- double tooth picks,” trying to figure out what happened.

Laager said if parents signed a release saying they understood there were risks with travelling abroad, he would vote for the measure.

No vote was taken by the Board at this meeting. Warner said she plans to recruit seventh, eighth and ninth graders to begin fundraising for the trip, if it is approved.