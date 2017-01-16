Farmers now need to get vet’s permission for medicated feed

At the beginning of the year, a new rule took effect which requires food producers who want to buy animal feed with antibiotics in it get permission from their veterinarian.

The regulation came from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Dr. Jaime Litke of Litke’s Veterinary Service in Pierz has given several talks on the topic.

He said so far, his office has seen 50-75 cases where farmers are looking for the veterinary feed directive (VFD) allowing them to buy the medicated feed.

Litke said if producers want to get a VFD, the rule requires they get it from a veterinarian they have a good relationship with.

This means the veterinarian must have been out to the farm in the past year, Litke said.

Producers should make sure they leave enough time for them to get the VFD, and have a vet potentially visit the site, if they haven’t been there in a year, before needing feed, Litke said.

Another aspect of the regulation is that a cow can’t use the food prescribed on a VFD more than the outlined amount, using the same VFD. If a farmer wants to put an animal back on antibiotic feed, they’ll need to get another.

Litke said the regulation is new to everybody involved.

“It’s new to the feed mills, it’s new to us and it’s new to the farmers,” Litke said.

Prior to this regulation, if a farmer needed to give an animal medicated food for pneumonia or other diseases, they’d go to the feed mill and buy as much as they wanted.

Litke said the reason for the regulation isn’t to keep humans from eating too much meat with antibiotics in it. Rather the purpose, Litke said, is to reduce the use of the antibiotics and increase communication between producers, feed mills and veterinarians.

“Here is the dosage and here is the amount of time it should be used. If it doesn’t work, we need to find out why and possibly do something different,” Litke said.

In addition to the risk of using too much of the antibiotic feed, there’s also a risk of using too little.

Litke said using too little antibiotics for a long period of time will allow stronger bacteria to develop an immunity to the drugs.

Litke said the FDA has said it will be checking for compliance with the veterinarians, the producers and the feed mill.

Litke said inspectors could come to all three and check if they have copies of recent VFDs. All three will be expected to keep copies of VFDs for at least two years.