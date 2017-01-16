Homelessness: Community effort required to find long-term solutions

(This is the second article in a series on homelessness in Morrison County. Next: Hear one woman’s story of being homeless and the help she received.)

When it comes to helping people who are homeless in Morrison County, the resources are scarce.

“We cannot keep up with the demand,” said Morrison County Chaplain Gregg Valentine.

It is a reality, not only in Morrison County, but for many rural areas. Those who try to find shelter for homeless individuals end up looking for resources in other counties most of the time.

New Pathways in Brainerd serves homeless adults with young children. There are 25 churches in the Brainerd Lakes Area that partner with New Pathways. The churches provide meals for the families. People who are homeless may find temporary shelter in the home of family members, friends or acquaintances. It takes a joint community effort to find long-term solutions to the issue of homelessness in Morrison County. Pictured are Brighter Days Family Church Youth Leader, Trenton Peterson, left, and WIC Coordinator, Jenifer Drill.

There are five churches in Morrison County that partner with New Pathways. Four of those are located in Little Falls: The First United Church, Holy Family Parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The fifth partnering church in Morrison County is the Motley Free Methodist Church in Motley.

Families are housed at 13 different locations throughout Cass, Crow Wing and Morrison counties for a week at a time. The First United Church in Little Falls is the only host location in Morrison County.

Tim Poland, who is the case manager at New Pathways, said the program can take in six families, not exceeding the limit of 18 individuals.

Participating families usually stay in the program about 45 days, Poland said. During this time, they are not only provided with safe shelter and meals, but also receive skills training and case management help.

Because of the great demand, the bitter reality is that once New Pathways has reached its full capacity, families are turned away.

John Klopfleisch, program manager and family educator with New Pathways, said he sees the need for a greater awareness about homelessness in rural areas. Not only for families, but for single individuals, as well.

“There’s a huge need for help when it comes to single individuals. A huge number of the population is single and there is really no help for single people in the Brainerd Lakes Area,” Klopfleisch said.

“You might be able to put these people up for a night, but then there’s still tomorrow. We need to find long-term solutions,” Valentine said.

Valentine has transported many homeless individuals to the Salvation Army Shelter in St. Cloud.

Greg Spofford, who with his wife, Vicki, founded Oasis Central Minnesota — an organization that addresses food and housing issues in Morrison County, said all too often the homeless shelters in St. Cloud have to turn away people because they are full.

“So even if people can get there, they may end up struggling with hunger and on top of that, being in a place that is unfamiliar to them,” Spofford said.

In the past, the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls were very active in Little Falls. Some may wonder why they aren’t taking in people who are homeless.

Since the Sisters have aged and few younger ones have joined, Jeff Odendahl, who is the coordinator for justice, peace and integrity of creation, with the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, said they haven’t been able to do much.

It is nevertheless a cause the Sisters care very deeply for and continue to support in other ways, such as financing.

Odendahl said some may even wonder why the Sisters don’t use Hurrle Hall as a location to house those who are homeless.

“The building is not up to code. It would take a large amount of money to do that,” he said.

Odendahl said it is something the sisters can’t afford and even so, feel the money could be better spent at a different location that is better suited for the purpose.

Morrison County Social Services has two programs people may be eligible for. The “Emergency Assistance” (EA) program is for families and the “Emergency General Assistance” (EG) program is geared for single adults.

“The major difference in these two programs is that the EA is funded federally and the EG program is funded through the state,” Financial Assistance Supervisor Cyndi Bachan said.

Either program can only be used once every 18 months. Applicants have to meet the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for either program.

“Either of those programs can possibly help with paying for first month’s rent and the security deposit to get into housing,” Bachan said.

Morrison County Social Services sometimes partners with Lutheran Social Services to help if the amount an individual or family need is too large, Bachan said.

“We try to assist clients by finding other sources, too,” she said.

Social Services Director Brad Vold said sometimes if individuals or families are involved in another program, there are some resources available where Morrison County Social Services may be able to help individuals maintain housing.

“It can also be helping them catch up on an electric bill, make a car payment so they can keep going to work,” he said.

Vold said it is very frustrating when Morrison County Social Services runs into cases where it cannot help for some reason.

Rose Surma, executive director of Oasis Central Minnesota, said it is not uncommon for those who are homeless to avoid seeking medical treatment. The individual(s) may lack health insurance coverage or don’t want to accumulate another bill he or she cannot afford.

Pat Rioux, who is the manager of communications at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health, said many may not be aware that the hospital would not turn away someone who sought medical treatment.

“People come first,” he said. “We’ll think about the billing later.”

CHI St. Gabriel’s also has a variety of programs available for people who are truly poor or are homeless that will cover the cost for their visit.

“All they would need to do is to fill out some paperwork and we have financial counselors here that will help them with it,” Rioux said.

Rioux said that the staff at CHI St. Gabriel’s treats people, no matter who they are, according to its core values.

“Our core values are reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence,” he said. “People are treated with the utmost respect.”

One thing all those who seek to help the homeless agree on, is that Morrison County needs to find a long-term solution to its homelessness.

Several have joined a homelessness coalition in order to brainstorm what can be done. The goal is to build a homeless shelter in Little Falls, but the challenge is not so much as finding a location, but rather how to ensure that it will remain sustainable.

Recently, Eric Shinn, pastor of First United Church, and Surma were once again reminded of the situation the homeless face.

Sunday, Jan. 8, Shinn encountered two young men in their late teens, who had been living in a vehicle.

“We found out that they had stayed in their car for two nights without any heat,” Surma said.

The men are now temporarily housed.

“I was afraid they’d freeze to death,” Surma said.

One way Oasis helps is to give out care packages to individuals and families who are homeless.

“We are in need of more,” she said.

Oasis is seeking donations of toothbrushes, deodorant, toothpaste, tissues, granola bars, mouthwash, soap, travel size shampoos, feminine hygiene products, diapers, wipes and more can be included.

“They can just be placed in a ziplock bag,” she said.

Those who are interested in contacting Oasis Central Minnesota, may call (320) 632-9140 or email oasiscm [email protected].