IF hosts open house for new president Matt Varilek

Morrison County residents and leaders got a chance to meet the new president of the Initiative Foundation, Matt Varilek, and his family Monday. In his remarks at the program, Varilek thanked the staff and Board at the Initiative Foundation, his predecessor Kathy Gaalswyk and the members of the community who came to the meet and greet. Near the end of his remarks, Varilek’s wife and kids arrived from St. Cloud and were introduced to Little Falls. The family (from left): Matt, the couple’s son Rhys, their daughter Mae, Matt’s wife Maggie and their other daughter Willa. Matt said he hopes to not only maintain the work the Initiative Foundation did under Gaalswyk, but also expand on it.