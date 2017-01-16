John Niedzielski, age 87, of Gilman, died Monday, January 16, 2017 at Lakewood Health Care Center in Staples.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman. The Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Burial in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

John Henry Niedzielski Jr. was born August 11, 1929 in Gilman to John Henry Sr. and Jurek (Theresa) Niedzielski. He graduated from St. John’s Prep School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force. On August 22, 1970, John was united in marriage with Lillian (Krawiecki) at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He worked many years at First State Bank in Gilman. John enjoyed the outdoors; especially pheasant hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian; sisters, Catherine Gorecki of Foley and Rosemary Laseski of Inver Grove Heights; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Clem, Ben, Bridget O’Halloran Roman, Pauline Kennard, Theresa Powell, Hiladore Daly, Sister Joel OSB, Marcel and Florence.

