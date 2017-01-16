Motley woman injured in accident near Pillager

A Motley woman was injured Jan. 13, when the vehicle she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle that had swerved to avoid a deer, on Dove Road, south of Pillager.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department received the call about 10:47 a.m., that two vehicles had been in an accident and someone was injured. The Sheriff’s Office reports that Shawn Scheerle, 52, of Cushing was traveling south of Dove Road. Scheerle told officers he swerved to avoid a deer in the road, lost control of his vehicle and collided with an oncoming vehicle. That vehicle was driven by Joann Beto, 63, of Motley. Beto’s passenger, Judith Bellamy, 66, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Staples Hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Scandia Valley First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.