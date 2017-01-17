LF School Board begins looking at budget and enrollment

This year may have just begun, but the Little Falls School Board is already looking at the next new year, the 2017-2018 school year to be exact.

At Monday’s meeting, the School Board approved the budget assumptions and the enrollment projections for the next school year.

Among the budget assumptions was a preliminary estimate that the state would give the district at least a 1 percent increase in aid.

Another assumption is that the cost for labor contracts will be increased by 1 percent as well.

The district is also assuming an increase in the number of English language learners from seven to 21. This brings in additional revenue.

The district is assuming no changes in the levy for special education funding, and is assuming $450,924 will be provided as excess cost aid from the state.

The School Board assumes no classes in the middle school or high school will have fewer than 15 students without the superintendent’s approval.

The estimated number of students is determined using the Sheehan model used by a company hired by the district.

It uses everything from the number of babies born in the area, to the number of children in the parochial schools to estimate the enrollment numbers.

In the 2017-2018 school year, the mid-point of the model says there will be an average of 2,398.8 students in the district, from preschool to the 12th grade.

None of these numbers are finalized, Supt. Stephen Jones said. These numbers just give the district numbers to add to a formula used to calculate a budget.

“Assumptions can change. It’s hard to take them down; it’s much easier to take them up,” Jones said.

Business Manager Nancy Henderson said these numbers will be changed as the budget process continues.

Other assumptions include:

All of the expectations, regulations and policies for the district will be met;

The budget will be balanced;

Priority will be given to programs that meet all students’ needs; and

Maintaining quality basic programs will take priority to the enhancement or enrichment of programs.

Little Falls School Board Briefs

In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:

Approved keeping the stipend for Board members at $300 a month, plus a one-time annual stipend of $300 for the Board chair. If conducting official business between three and six hours, Board members will receive a $50 daily stipend, and if conducting six hours of official business, they will receive a $100 stipend. Board members also receive a $50,000 life insurance policy. The annual cap for travel expenses for Board members is $2,500;

Elected Sharon Ballou as Board chair, Jay Spillum as vice chair and Cathy Adamek as clerk/treasurer;

Approved the final Education Minnesota Little Falls (EMLF) seniority and certification list. The Board also directed human resources to post the list at every school in the district;

Approved allowing Superintendent Stephen Jones to identify and recommend elimination, reduction and/or modification of staff, positions, programs, offerings and other areas for the 2017-2018 school year;

Approved changing the additional signatories for Pine Country Bank to the new chair and clerk/treasurer, Sharon Ballou and Cathy Adamek; and

Approved issuing a request for proposals for a new health insurance policy for the district.

The next meeting of the Little Falls School Board is Monday, Feb. 6, at 5 p.m.. in the Morrison County Government Center’s Board Room.