Burtrum man jailed in Benton after chase across three counties

Chad Matthew Bushman, 35, of Burtrum, allegedly led law enforcement across three counties before being caught, tasered and arrested.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office became involved in the pursuit about 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Just prior, the sheriff’s office had received information from an anonymous individual regarding a drunk driver, whose truck was parked at a business on 66th Street Northwest in Rice.

Officers went to investigate and saw the pickup, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, leaving the establishment parking lot to turn on Highway 10, driving through the snow in the road median before heading north.

When law enforcement activated their vehicle’s emergency lights and siren to pullt he vehicle over, the driver accelerated away, weaving across both lanes of traffic. The driver continued west through Rice on Benton County Road 2, crossed over the Mississippi River into Stearns County, then headed north on Stearns County Road 1.

At this time, another Benton County deputy and a Rice police officer joined the pursuit, which continued north into Morrison County, on Morrison County Road 21.

Morrison County deputies deployed spike strips on Morrison County Road 21, at North Prairie. The suspect drove the pickup over the spike strips, deflating two of the truck’s tires. As the suspect’s trailer went over the spike strips, the cord attached to the strips used by the deputies to remove the strips from the roadway was pulled from their hands by the trailer. As a result, the deputies were unable to pull the spike strips off the road for the pursuing squads, causing two Benton County squads and a Rice squad to sustain tire damage.

From North Prairie, Morrison County deputies continued the pursuit to the city of Upsala. At Upsala, two Morrison County deputies performed a Pursuit Intervention Tactic (PIT) maneuver on the vehicle and were able to disable the truck. These two Morrison County squads sustained damage as a result of this PIT maneuver. Once the truck was disabled, the driver was given repeated orders to exit the vehicle, but he refused to comply.

When the driver began reaching into the back seat of the cab, a Morrison County deputy deployed a taser on him. Bushman was taken into custody and turned over to a Benton County deputy.

Bushman was transported to the Benton County Jail where the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported he was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.13. Bushman was booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and open bottle.