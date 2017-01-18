Kay L. (Sharp) Wolbeck, age 59, died at her home near Swanville Friday, January 6, 2017. In the 19 months since Kay was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer, she never once complained! Her fight was one of grace and strength. Kay was born in Melrose October 6, 1957 to Roy and Betty (Peterson) Sharp. She lived around the Swanville and Burtrum areas the majority of her life. Kay married Leo Wolbeck, Jr. on July 27, 1990 and they lived in their current home since that time.

Kay lived a full, beautiful, honest (sometimes to a fault) life. She worked at local turkey farms for the last 30 years and was very dedicated to her job and loved the people she worked with and for. Kay enjoyed hot coffee, feeding and watching the birds, playing Keno at the casino, fishing, deer hunting and riding her Harley with Jr. Kay took pride in keeping the lawn and flowers meticulous and beautiful at home and at the Pillsbury cabin. Kay’s personality showed through the sarcastic t-shirts she loved to wear…”Do I look like a people person to you”, “I love the sound you make when you shut up”, and many more.

Kay is survived by and will be dearly missed by her husband of 26 years Jr. (Leo), daughter Marlea (Jamie) Eggerth, grandsons; Jason, Austin, and Logan Eggerth. Sisters; Sherry (Glen) Hiltunen, Cindy Schwalbe, Jeanne (Paul) Jurek, and Bonnie (Bob) Arnzen. Nieces and nephews; Donald Jurek, Melanie Shaver, Amy Alexander, Brian, Ethan & Ellie Bense, Farrah, Dawson and Brielle Miller, Emilea, Nicole, Sadie and Anna Arnzen, and her beloved chihuahua, Bena.

Kay was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by her Mom (Betty), Dad (Roy), brother Donnie and aunt Irene Kuehne.

Thank you for all of the prayers, cards, visits, food and support while Kay was sick. It means the world to us and will not be forgotten. A heartfelt thank you to the CHI Home Care and Hospice Team of Little Falls. Your kindness, care, compassion, and knowledge was priceless, you are the best!

A memorial gathering in celebration of Kay’s life will be held on June 3, 2017 from 1-4pm at the Pillsbury property. Everyone welcome, please save the date.