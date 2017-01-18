Morrison County assessor retires after 40 years

Former Morrison County Assesor Glen Erickson, in his former office at the Morrison County Government Center. Erickson worked at the county as an assessor from 1977 – 2016.

For 40 years, Glen Erickson gave people the news on how much their properties were worth. For some, it was good news and for others, it was not so welcome news as it meant their taxes were going up.

Erickson began working at Morrison County as a residential appraiser in 1977, back when young employees were being informed about these new things called 401Ks, Erickson said.

He said he’s stayed in Morrison County for 40 years because of its proximity to, yet separation from, the Twin Cities, the fact that it’s a wonderful community and because it was a nice change of scenery from southwest Minnesota.

“I came from southwest Minnesota where it is as flat as this table and it blows all the time. Even on a quiet day it’s windy out,” Erickson said. “This (Morrison County) was great. I’d actually see snow on boughs of trees.”

When he began working at the county, Erickson was assigned to assess homes on Fish Trap Lake. He said this ended up being great, because Fish Trap Lake became his favorite lake in the county.

“Of all the lakes in the county, I enjoy Fish Trap Lake because of its topography,” Erickson said.

Now, Erickson is planning to stay in the area and will build a home on Fish Trap Lake.

Erickson was appointed to the position of Morrison County assessor in 1988.

During that time, Erickson said one of the department’s biggest challenges was computerizing information on every home assessed.

Erickson said he was thankful, for all the patience people had during the change.

The information included everything from who owned the property, to what the acreage of a farm was and even down to whether the floors were linoleum or carpet, Erickson said.

This ended up being nice, Erickson said, as he would be able to compare what his office had assessed the property at to what a home sold for.

Erickson said this allowed him to see how the market was shifting in the county.

One unfortunate part of Minnesota’s tax system, Erickson said, is the more someone improves their property, the more they pay in taxes.

“Thanks for nothing I guess,” Erickson said.

Still, he said those were the rules and he had to enforce them.

Communicating this to residents was another one of the most challenging aspects of his job, he said.

Most people accepted he was just doing his job when they were told they weren’t being singled out, he said.

Erickson said there were several people and groups he really appreciated working with over the years.

One was the staff of the Assessor’s Office, current and former.

“A special thank you, from the heart, goes to the Morrison County Assessor’s Office staff, past and present,” Erickson wrote in a summary of his career.

He said a group of people who he enjoyed working with had been the officers of townships and cities as they had knowledge of their areas he didn’t.

“I appreciated getting their insight,” Erickson said.

He also appreciated the mentorship of former county commissioner Howard Warnberg, who started as a commissioner when Erickson began as an assessor.

“I appreciated the example he gave me,” Erickson said.

Unfortunately, Warnberg passed away Dec. 8, 2016. Erickson said this was before he had a chance to tell Warnberg just what that mentorship had meant to him as he prepared to retire.

In retirement, Erickson said he plans to spend time with his seven grandchildren, his wife, Maureen, and at the home on the lake where his career in Morrison County started.