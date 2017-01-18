Sports roundup Jan. 17

Several area teams were in action last night around the area.

The Little Falls boys hockey team got back on track with a 7-2 victory at home against Becker/Big Lake.

The Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team also won, their 18th victory of the season, 5-2 over Princeton.

In girls basketball, Swanville stomped Ashby, 48-28. Upsala also won, 44-34 over St. John’s Prep. Little Falls was beaten by Albany, 73-36.

Holdingford won big over Maple Lake in boys basketball last night, 71-47. Pierz fell for the 12th time this year to Kimball, 93-60.

Late Monday

The Little Falls Nordic ski teams found success at a home race at Camp Ripley, Monday. The Flyers girls won the meet as four Flyers were in the top 10 including senior Kendal Hendrickson, who took first. Hunter Zupko took first on the boys side, and the Flyers finished in fourth as a team.

Look for full write ups of these events in the Jan. 22 edition of the Record or online this weekend.