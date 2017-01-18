Theodore “Ted” Segler 73-year-old resident of Royalton, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, with Father Roger Klassen and Father Laurn Virnig co-celebrating. The burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m.- 11 a.m. Thursday at the church in Royalton. The Military Rites will be conducted by the Royalton American Legion Post #137 and The DAV.

Theodore “Ted” Segler was born April 5, 1943 in St. Paul, to the late Fred and Julia (Hodroff) Segler. He grew up in St. Paul. The family moved to Rice and Ted graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. He served his country in the United States Army. Ted was united in marriage to Judith “Judy” Kloss, Nov. 24, 1964, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The couple made their home near Royalton, for over 50 years. Ted owned and operated Segler and Sons and co-owned Rice Meats, Inc. He also worked for Tri City Paving for 15 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, hunting. Ted could read, nap and watch TV all at the same time. Ted was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Royalton Sportsman’s Club, American Legion and DAV. He was Firearm Safety Instructor for over 20 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith Segler of Royalton; children, William (Ruth) Segler of North Pole, Alaska, Robert (Joann) Segler of Royalton, Brian (Lisa) Segler of Little Falls, Cliff (Amy) Segler of Little Falls and Brenda (William) Kostreba of Opole; grandchildren, Amelia, Nic, Nate Segler, Danny, Justin (Nichole) Robbie (Amanda) Segler, Eli, Isabelle Segler, Michael, Madison, Megan Segler, Paul and Cassidy Kostreba; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Fred (Joyce) Segler of Rice, Mary Lou (James) Frerich of Chanhassen and many other relatives friends and his loyal dog, Spud.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Julia; step-father, Clifford Vohs; and granddaughter, Abigail Grace Segler.

