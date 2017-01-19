Diane Ella Sufka, 69, of Royalton passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, Monday, Jan.15, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. at the church.

Diane was born to Edward and Mabel (Nelson) DeVriendt, March 7, 1947, in the town of Rose Creek. At a young age her family moved to Royalton, where Diane grew up and attended school. On Jan. 28, 1964, Diane was united in marriage with Robert Sufka and they were blessed with three wonderful children.

For 25 years, she worked as a nurse’s aide at the Lutheran Care Center in Little Falls and she was a member of the Christian Mothers Rosary Society. Diane had many hobbies, she enjoyed fishing, gardening, collecting owl and hummingbird items, counted cross stitching, reading, sewing, baking, crossword puzzles, card games/board games – any kind of game she was ready to play – but most of all, Diane loved spending treasured time with her family and friends.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bob; her daughter, Susan (Scott Lorenz) Oldakowski of Royalton; her son, Brad (Kris Vallager) Sufka of Minot, N.D.; three grandchildren, Derek, Jenna, and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Aubrey; and her brothers, LaVerne Twerberg of Stacy and Larry DeVriendt of Royalton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Richard; and two brothers, Glenn Twerberg and Wayne DeVriendt.



