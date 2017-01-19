Johanna Maus, 74-year- old resident of Pierz, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at her home in Pierz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:30a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, with Father Gerald Dalseth officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, January 20 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz and from 10 a.m.- 11a.m. Saturday at the church. The Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 4:30 PM followed by the Parish Prayers at 7 p.m.

Johanna R. Hayes was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Little Falls, to the late Ralph and Bernadine (Boser) Hayes. She grew up in Little Falls and graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1960. She was united in marriage to Leander Maus, Au. 22, 1966, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home in Pierz. Johanna worked as a Day Care Provider for 30 years in Pierz loving and caring for many children over the years. She had a love of caring for and nurturing children. Johanna also volunteered as a foster grandparent for 10 years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and taught Religious Education for many years. Johanna enjoyed camping, embroidering, playing cards, bowling, fishing, gardening, canning and volunteering for various activities.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Leander Maus of Pierz; daughters, Janell (Curt) Gapinski of St. Cloud and Renee Maus of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Carol (Ernie) Marshik of Pierz, Victor (Betty) Hayes of Pequot Lakes and Pat (Bill) Rauch of Rice; brother-in-law, Martin Stangl of Pierz; and many nieces, nephews, friends and day care families.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marlys Stangl.

