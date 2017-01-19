Judith Ann VanGeest, age 72, of Brainerd, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Mille Lacs Health System.

Judie (Blondie) was born Nov. 9, 1944, in St. Cloud to Gerald and Gladys (Hoglund) Eberhardt. She married the love of her life, Darwin (Joe) VanGeest, Feb. 3, 1962, at First Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Together they had 2 children.

Judie (Blondie) absolutely loved her family and spending time with them. She was a dedicated employee, to Fingerhut and Grand Casino. She just retired as the Hotel Operator for the Grand Casino in September of 2016. Judie (Blondie) and Joe loved to dance. Judie (Blondie) could not pass up a garage sale, auction or pawn shop. They had sheds full of treasures of “Good Deals”.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of almost 55 years, Darwin (Joe); son, Jeff (Georgia) VanGeest of Becker; daughter, Tammy (Daryn) Kula of Becker; brothers, Gerald (Diane) Kowitz of Phoenix, Ariz. and Dewayne (Sharon) Eberhardt of Richmond; grandchildren, Brandon (Heidi) Lampert, Candice (Kory) Kraeger, Danielle (Sam) Murdoff, and Jerrad (Sara) VanGeest; great- grandchildren, Kyle, Cortnee, Karmyn, Elliana, Valerie, Hillary and Clara.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sandra Malinowski.

A memorial service celebrating Judie’s (Blondie) life will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Halvorson Johnson Funeral Home – BAXTER CHAPEL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.