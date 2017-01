At its first meeting of the year, the Little Falls School Board took care of getting newly-elected members sworn in following the 2016 election. Pictured are (from left): Cathy Adamek, who won re-election, Julie LeMieur, who was elected for her first term on the Board and Jay Spillum, who also won re-election. Spillum was also elected to the vice chair position by his fellow Board members, who also chose Adamek to serve as clerk/treasurer.