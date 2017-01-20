Austin charged with felony theft of prescription drugs

Lola Marie Austin, 45, Pierz has been charged with felony theft in Morrison County District Court.

On Dec. 28, 2016, law enforcement responded to a report of a possible theft of prescription drugs from a Morrison County resident.

According to the criminal complaint, for the last several years, Austin picked up the victim’s prescriptions of hydrocodone, a schedule II controlled substance, and other drugs, before setting up his medications for the week.

An officer went to the victim’s home and looked through his prescriptions, allegedly noticing the bottle of hydrocodone was missing.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s doctor said his prescription had recently been filled for December.

On Dec. 29, 2016, investigators spoke with Austin.

She allegedly said she had taken 20-30 of the pills each month for three months.

According to the criminal complaint, Austin said she gave the victim over the counter Tylenol pills as a substitute.

If convicted, Austin faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.