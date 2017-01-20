Celebrate the most vulnerable

To the Editor:

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion on demand. This was a huge legal mistake but a bigger moral and human catastrophe.

A whole class of innocent human beings, those who are in the womb, were excluded from the basic protection of the law.

In Minnesota, more than 625,000 unborn have been legally killed since 1973.

The “seamless garment” philosophy holds that abortion is no more important of an issue than capital punishment, militarism, social justice, global warming, gay rights, nuclear weapons and that all demand a consistent application of value of life.

Promoters of this “Consistent Ethic of Life Theory” say one cannot be “single-issued” and you can’t be really pro-life unless you work to support/oppose these other issues. If one is never born what meaning is there to any other issue?

A “Life is Precious – Handle with Care” commemorative pro-life dinner will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Falls Ballroom. Social starts at noon with dinner and program to follow. A collection of baby items needed by mothers who may be in a crisis pregnancy will be taken for Morrison County Birthline.

The program will be on spiritual adoption, as well as a testimony given how MCCL has impacted that person’s life and family. All are welcome.

— Gerri Klimek, Little Falls