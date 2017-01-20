Edelman and Moline charged with felony property damage

Tyler Allen Edelman, 23, Fort Ripley and Blake Matthew Moline, 20, Little Falls, have been charged with felony first degree criminal damage to property.

On Dec. 3, 2016, law enforcement located a vehicle containing four individuals who allegedly pounded on a victim’s vehicle causing damage upwards of $1,000.

By the time the victim had called the authorities, the group had left.

Among the individuals was Edelman who allegedly owned the vehicle they were in, and Moline.

Moline allegedly said he had pounded on the victim’s driver’s side window and that he had the side mirror broken.

Moline also allegedly said Edelman went behind the vehicle and did damage to the taillights.

When officers conducted a breathalyzer test on Moline, the test came back at .08 blood alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies also noticed there were two uncased firearms in the vehicle, one of which was loaded.

Edelman allegedly said both the car and the guns were his and that he knew they were not in cases.

According to the criminal complaint, Edelman also said he had pounded on the victim’s rear driver’s side window, telling the victim to get out.

When officers met with the victim, they saw the left driver’s side mirror was broken, as were the taillights and the passenger’s side window.

The victim later submitted an estimate for the repairs which allegedly exceeded the $1,000 threshold for felony first degree damage to property.

Both Edelman and Moline face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Edelman was also charged with a misdemeanor for illegal transport of firearms in a vehicle, while Moline was charged with a misdemeanor for consuming alcohol under the age of 21.