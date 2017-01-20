Exchange Club names Derek Poser as December Boy of the Month in Little Falls

Derek Poser

The Little Falls Exchange Club has selected Derek Poser, son of Margie and Bruce Poser, as the December 2016 Little Falls Boy of the Month.

“Derek is a model student athlete who goes about his daily activities the right way. He does what is asked of him on a consistent basis with complete understanding of his role in all situations. His temperament is that of someone who is mature beyond his years. Great role model for kids to look up to with his positive behaviors on and off the basketball court,” said head basketball Coach Cory Schlagel.

The Little Falls Exchange Club selection committee said Poser is an exceptional student currently maintaining a 3.996 GPA, and is active both as an athlete and community member. He excels at both basketball and baseball, and stays busy participating with DECA.

In the community, he has volunteered at the hospital and his church, along with Day of Caring activities, Oasis Share-a-meal, and being an Eagle Scout.

One of Poser’s instructors, Tom Stockard, believes he is a model student-athlete and an excellent choice for this honor.

“(Derek) is patient, respectful, mature, intelligent and one of the most unassuming students I have encountered in my teaching career,” Stockard said. “He is a humble young man that commands the respect of his peers through his courteous behavior and quiet leadership. The dedication Derek invests as a student also displays his success outside the classroom. Whether he is hurling a fastball over the plate or defending against a taller opponent, he is devoted to improving himself and more importantly his team.”

Poser currently plans to attend college at St. Cloud State University or University of Minnesota at Duluth for a degree in finance.