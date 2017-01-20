Homelessness often hidden here, but it’s still in county

In recent weeks the Record has been running a series of articles about homelessness in Morrison County. We are sure that some readers are in denial over that fact and many are surprised.

After all, when it is 20 below outside, no one can survive for long without shelter of some type. Minnesota’s harsh climate would seem to make homelessness rare.

Adding to the skepticism is that the homeless cannot often be seen. The stereotype is of a skid row bum, huddled around a campfire under a bridge. We don’t see that in the county so we assume that homelessness is only a big city problem.

The reality, as we have tried to describe, is something else. Many homeless resort to couch-hopping, moving from friend to friend until they run out of welcome.

Furthermore, homelessness is not always their own fault. According to a 2015 Wilder Research study of Minnesota homelessness, only 28 percent of the homeless have drinking or drug problems.

Thirty percent of the homeless are so because of the loss of a job or a reduction in work hours that left them unable to pay the rent. Another 22 percent are homeless because of breaking up with a spouse or the people they live with.

Wilder Research found that altogether Minnesota has 9,312 homeless people, of which 1,662 are in non-sheltered locations. In addition, of the 9,312, 3,296 are children.

While 60 percent of the homeless have been homeless for over a year, the good news is that most people eventually find housing. Only 42 percent of the homeless have been homeless four or more times.

Five churches in Morrison County have partnered with New Pathways in Brainerd to help the homeless. First United Church in Little Falls is the only location in the county that actually hosts homeless people.

We are instructed to be our brother’s keeper. End the denial. Call New Pathways or Oasis Central Minnesota if you’d like to help the homeless find a home.