Little Falls Police Department report- 1/22/17

Jan. 6 — A resident on Eighth Street Northwest reported a theft.

Jan. 8 — A resident on Riverview Drive reported the theft of two snowmobiles.

Jan. 8 — A business on First Street Southeast reported a shoplifter.

Jan. 8 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Jan. 9 — A resident on Eighth Street Northeast reported a theft.

Jan. 9 — A resident on Broadway West reported fraudulent use of their bank card. The card was used at multiple locations around the state, including a $500 ATM withdrawal at a business on Broadway West.

Jan. 10 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast reported someone had attempted entry to the home and damaged the property.

Jan. 12 — A resident on 11th Street Southeast reported someone had cut the hose on their vehicle for the third time. The value of the hose is $100.

Jan. 12 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported the theft of a homemade car dolly valued at $500.

Jan. 13 — A business on First Avenue Northeast reported a shoplifter.

Jan. 13 — A resident on Broadway East reported a theft.

Jan. 13 — A resident on Fourth Avenue Northeast reported the theft of a 4-foot star from their yard.

Jan. 14 — A resident on Gayle Drive reported the theft of two snowmobiles.

Jan. 15 — A resident on Second Street Southeast reported damage to their property.

Jan. 15 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.