Milaca man charged with fleeing and receiving stolen property

Grant Elmer Stokes, 47, Milaca, is facing felony charges for fleeing law enforcement in a vehicle and for receiving stolen property.

On Jan. 11, an officer with the Motley Police Department tried to stop a vehicle that had allegedly been stolen from a Staples gas station.

When the officer turned on his emergency lights, the vehicle allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle turned eastbound on Highway 10. The officer had to follow at a safe distance as the roads were icy.

Turning onto Cass County Road 1, the vehicle alledgedly drove through Pillager at high speed. Other law enforcement joined in the pursuit, and the vehicle turned onto Emerald Road near Randall, before allegedly entering a private driveway and crashed into trees.

When the suspect, allegedly identified as Stokes, fled on foot, officers arrested him.

Stokes’ driving privilege are currently revoked for public safety. Stokes allegedly refused to give officers a statement.

If convicted of both felonies, Stokes faces up to eight years and a day in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.

Stokes was also charged with a gross misdemeanor for driving after his license was cancelled.