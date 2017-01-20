Morrison County Arrest Warrants- 1/22/17

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Jan. 4 – 17.

• Robert Donald Bartkowitz, Little Falls.

• Junior Modesto Bealey-Viven, Long Prairie.

• Ardana Jo Beaulieu, Onamia.

• Heather Ellen Carlson, Rogers.

• Ashley Jade Doble, Little Falls.

• Kendra Ann Englehart, Little Falls.

• Debra Ann Isham, Walker.

• Kiah Mae Kestner, Sartell.

• Kurt John Kliber, Little Falls.

• Zachary James Laird, Little Falls.

• Michael James Lee, St. Cloud.

• Israel Martinez Ramirez, Royalton.

• Royal William Noe, Jr., Long Prairie.

• Joseph Mickeal Rausch, Long Prairie.

• Margaret Elizabeth Raybern, Motley.

• Jerrad Arthur Sannes, Bethel.

• Kevin Herbert Schenian, Pierz.

• Kyle Gary Schneider, Little Falls.

• Melissa Dawn Zoffka, Little Falls.