Morrison County District Court- 1/22/17

The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross Misdemeanors

• Lance Eugene Posterick, 27, Little Falls; (offense: 12/23/2016) giving peace officer false name, fined $385, sentenced to 21 days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

Misdemeanors

• Anthony Larell Davis, 28, Little Falls; (offense: 12/14/2016) theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent, fined $144.99, sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Ethan Patrick Winter, 23, Detroit Lakes; (offense: 10/30/2016) drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $185, supervised probation for one year.