Olson ties state three-point record

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Dec. 15 turned out to be an historic day for the Royalton boys basketball program, and for junior Adam Olson in particular. (12217sportsRoyOlson) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Royalton junior Adam Olson playing against Pillager in Royalton, on Dec. 8, 2016.

Although he wouldn’t find out until later, Olson tied a state record by going a perfect 8-for-8 on three point field goals.

“Everything just kind of fell into place I guess,” Olson said. “I started hitting them in warm ups and it just felt right.”

Olson joins three other individuals for the record with a perfect three point percentage with a minimum of eight attempts.

He said something felt good prior to the 69-53 loss to Osakis.

“I try to go in with that attitude every game, but that night, yeah, it felt different,” Olson said.

He said that the record was the last thing from his mind while he was playing.

“Someone told me right after the game that it was a school record, but I didn’t know until a couple of days later that it was a state record,” Olson said. “It’s incredible, and I never thought I’d have it.”

Olson has averaged 11.5 points in the Royals’ last nine games, where they have gone 3-6. Overall they are 4-7.