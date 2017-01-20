Rainey charged with felony domestic assault

Matthew Lee Rainey, 47, Little Falls, has been charged in Morrison County District Court with felony domestic assault.

On Jan. 9, officers responded to a domestic disturbance report in Little Falls.

According to the criminal complaint, after speaking with residents at the home, who said Rainey and a victim had been fighting, officers spoke with the victim.

The victim was allegedly reluctant to provide information to officers, however she allegedly told officers Rainey and she had fought and officers noted bruising, contusions and other marks on her body.

After talking with officers further, the victim allegedly said Rainey had grabbed her by the wrists to pull her into a room. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told law enforcement Rainey pulled so hard on her wrists that she thought they were broken.

Rainey also allegedly pushed the victim against a wall.

During the fight, Rainey allegedly screamed and yelled at the victim and threatened to kill her.

Rainey was convicted of criminal domestic violence in South Carolina in 2010, and was convicted of second degree assault in Anoka County in 2015.

If convicted, Rainey faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.