Recipes from the Past

CHEESEBURGER PIE

1 lb. ground beef

1 1/2 lb. chopped onion

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 1/2 c. milk

3 eggs

3/4 c. Bisquick baking mix

2 tomatoes, sliced

1 c. shredded Cheddar or American cheese

Heat oven to 400°. Grease pie plate. Cook and stir ground beef and onion in skillet over medium heat until beef is brown. Drain. Stir in salt and pepper. Spread in plate. Beat milk, eggs and baking mix until smooth. Pour into plate. Bake for 25 minutes. Top with tomatoes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake until knife inserted in center comes out clean, 5 to 10 minutes.

MOCK CHOW MEIN

1 lb. hamburger

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 medium onions

2 c. water

1 c. celery

1 can chicken and rice soup

1/2 c. long grain rice

1 can cream of mushroom soup

Brown hamburger, mix all ingredients together and bake in covered dish for 45 minutes at 350°. Uncover and top with chow mein noodles. Bake for 15 minutes.

MEAT – POTATO CASSEROLE

1 lb. ground pork or beef

1/2 tsp. salt

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/4 tsp. pepper

3/4 c. milk

2 c. raw, sliced potatoes

1/2 c. onion, chopped

1/2 lb. grated cheese

Brown and drain meat. Mix soup, milk, onion, salt and pepper. In large casserole, layer potatoes, soup mixture and meat. Repeat layers again, ending with meat. Dot with butter. Bake, covered, at 350° for 1 to 1-1/2 hour. Sprinkle with grated cheese and melt in oven.

RICE HOTDISH

2 1/4 c. Minute rice

1/4 c. chopped onion

1 lb. hamburger

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/4 c. chopped celery

1 can cream of chicken soup

Prepare rice as directed on package. Brown hamburger with celery and onion. Mix cooked rice, browned hamburger mixture and soups together until well blended. Place in casserole. Bake at 350° for 20 to 30 minutes.

NO PEEK CHICKEN AND RICE

1 c. Minute rice

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 frying chicken, cut up

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 c. milk

1 env. dry onion soup

Sprinkle rice in greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Arrange raw chicken on rice. Heat soups and milk. Pour over chicken. Sprinkle with onion soup mix. Cover with foil. Bake at 325° for 2 1/2 hours.

PIZZA CHICKEN

1 envelope Shake ‘N Bake seasoned coating mix for chicken (barbecue style)

2 1/2 lb. cut up chicken

1/2 to 3/4 c. shredded Mozzarella cheese

1 tsp. oregano

Place seasoned coating mix and oregano in the shaker bag, shake to blend. Moisten, coat and bake chicken as directed on package. Sprinkle with cheese and bake for 5 minutes longer or until cheese has melted.

CABBAGE CASSEROLE

1 lb. hamburger

Salt and pepper

Cabbage, cut up

1 can tomato soup

Onion

Brown hamburger with onion and salt and pepper. Layer cabbage, then hamburger, then another layer of cabbage in a casserole. Spread soup on top. Bake at 350° for 1 hour or until cabbage is tender.

OVEN BARBECUED STEAK

3 lbs. round steak, cut 3/4-inch thick

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. mustard (dry)

2 Tbsp. oil

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 c. chopped onion

3/4 c. catsup

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 c. vinegar

1/8 tsp. pepper

3/4 c. water

Heat oven to 350°. Cut steak into 10 equal portions. Pour oil into skillet. Brown each piece of steak on both sides. Transfer steak to roaster. Add onions to oil in skillet and brown lightly. Add rest of ingredients to make a sauce over steaks in roaster. Cover. Bake 2 hours or until meat is fork tender.

PEPPERONI CASSEROLE

3 Tbsp. oil

1 quart spaghetti sauce

2 lb. ground beef

1 can sliced mushrooms and juice

1 1/2 lb. pkg. pepperoni

2 c. chopped celery

1 c. sliced olives

2 c. chopped onion

1/2 lb. shredded Mozzarella cheese

2 c. chopped green peppers

1 12 oz. pkg. rigatoni

1 can tomato soup

1 c. hot water

Pan size: casserole, oven temperature: 350°, time, 35 minutes. Brown ground beef with oil, pepperoni, celery, onion, and green pepper. Cook rigatoni noodles. Add remaining ingredients to drained meat mixture, then add rigatoni noodles. Bake.

PIGS IN A BLANKET

Cut beef roast or steak into pieces approximately 3-inch-by-5-inch. Tenderize meat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place slice of onion and pickled on meat. Roll meat and put together with toothpicks. Brown rolls and add 2 c. water after browning. Roast until tender at 375°. Make gravy with remaining juice.

PORCUPINE MEAT BALLS

1 1/2 lb. ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

1 c. rice

1 c. tomato soup

1 tsp. salt

1 c. water

1/2 tsp. pepper

Combiner rice, meat, seasoning and onion. Form into small balls. Put into frying pan and brown slightly on all sides. Mix together soup and water and pour over meatballs. Cover and bake or simmer for about an hour.

HAMBURGER DISH

1 lb. raw hamburger (pat in 9-inch-by-9-inch pan). Cover hamburger with thin sliced onions, then cover with 1 can cream of chicken soup. Cover above with 1/2 bag of shredded hash browns. Bake 40 minutes at 350°.