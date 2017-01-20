Society moving back to barbarism

To the Editor:

On the upcoming anniversary of the infamous Supreme Court decision that legalized the murder of preborn babies, hundreds of thousands of people will peacefully march in Washington, D.C., and many state capitals to protest this travesty. The news media will barely cover this event, if they mention it at all. That the newly elected officials will be able to restore the right to life is doubtful for two major reasons.

There is the prevailing attitude toward the act of procreation that anything is permissible as long as it doesn’t achieve the fact of procreation. There is an ever increasing acceptance of the philosophy that a person can pick or choose what is right or wrong for themselves at any given moment. It is the same error that humans have fallen into since the beginning of mankind: the denial of God and his commandments. This way of thinking has disastrous repercussions.

It ultimately comes down to without God anything is permissible. That ultimately means might makes right. We are back to being barbarians.

— Arlene Marcoullier, Long Prairie