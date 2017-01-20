Upsala Upstage Players to reveal ‘Susan’s Secret’

The Upsala Upstage Players will present “What is Susan’s Secret?” Friday – Sunday, Jan. 27-29, in the Upsala High School auditorium. Pictured are cast members Susan (Pam Schoon) and Michael (Mark Koehn) Edwards.

The Upsala Upstage Players will perform “What is Susan’s Secret?” by Michael Parker and Susan Parker. Performances will be held Friday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. All performances will be held at the Upsala High School auditorium.

The story centers around the Cider Mill Inn, a somewhat rundown country inn owned and operated by an endearing elderly couple, Michael (Mark Koehn) and Susan (Pam Schoon) Edwards. At first they appear to be bordering on senility, but the audience quickly learns that they are clever con artists. Using an elaborate check-in form with duplicate copies, guests are actually signing work contracts.

The characters vary from the world’s most boring man, Jeff Woodson (Jeff Czech) and his wife Penny (Jessica Davison) who says he’s had charisma bypass surgery. Then there’s Larry (Larry Johnson), a mild-mannnered plumber, and his “busy body” wife Jean (Leonice Prokott). Next is Bobby (Marc Kuepers), a pleasant young man, and his emotional new bride Jenny (Lisa Hansen). Bill (Bill Davison), a reviewer for a national publication is planning to meet Julie (Wendy Rene), who leaves the audience in no doubt as to why she is there. Murray (Jax Pearson) a very unusual clergyman, finds a girlfriend with Bertha (Leonice Prokott) who is Michael’s sister and a retired army officer.

So, what is Susan’s secret? To find out, people must come to the show. Tickets are available at the door.