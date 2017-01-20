You’re in the lineup

By Pastor Jason Swedeen,

The Rock Family Worship Center, Little Falls

No matter how you stack it, you are in the lineup. God, even in all of his unmatched power and knowledge, demonstrated his love and humility in that he chose to limit himself in the unfolding plan and purpose of creation.

Jesus said in John 15, “You did not choose me, but I chose you. …”

Some people think that God just does whatever he wants, whenever he wants. Some people even think so highly of themselves that they think that when things are going well for them, it is because of what they have done and when something bad goes wrong, it is because of what God is doing.

Listen! God has an eternal plan and purpose for you to fulfill. It looks like us coming into agreement with what God is doing and saying. We actually, through agreement, empower the word and plans of God to come to pass. It is not to think too highly of ourselves to say that.

God is going to use somebody to agree with him. The question is: will you be the one he gets to use and to partner with him or not.

Amos 3:7 says, “Surely the Lord God does nothing, unless he reveals his secret to his servants the prophets.”

The purpose for prophets, even in our day, was to speak the word of the Lord. It was not for the prophet to keep the word for oneself but to make it known by speaking it out, which is a way of agreement. Yes, God does it, but he does it through us.

Paul said in Ephesians 3:10, “To the intent that now the manifold wisdom of God might be made known by the church to the principalities and powers in the heavenly places.” It says that the wisdom of God would be made known, not to the church, but by the church.

Jesus says in John 15:5, “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in me, and I in him, bears much fruit: for without me you can do nothing.”

God does everything, he supplies everything, but he does it through you and me. As the vine, he is the source, the provision, for the branches, but the fruit is made on and by the branches. God has an eternal design for all of creation, but he is carrying it out through those who will partner with him.

God commanded Adam and Eve in the beginning to subdue the earth and take dominion. Man has a genuine desire within him to take dominion. The problem is that, oftentimes, man tries to do it on his own and leaves the one who is responsible for the supply of wisdom and strength out of the picture, but it only leads to chaos.

You are the light of the world. Where do we get that light? From him, but then we are to shine. He told us to go heal the sick, cleanse the leper, raise to the dead, open blind eyes and on and on. You are in the lineup to bring change, the change of his kingdom.

We are his hands and feet on the Earth. Will you partner with him and allow his fruit to come through you?