Little Falls residents present arguments on Ninth Street Southeast project

Whether they were for or against the plan, many residents of Little Falls came out to voice their opinions on the city’s plan to turn part of Ninth Street Southeast into a one-way.

The plan would be to have one lane of traffic on the section of the street between Broadway Avenue East and First Avenue Southeast, while also having diagonal parking on Lindbergh Elementary School’s side of the road east.

City Engineer Greg Kimman said the plan was made to keep high school students leaving their parking lot from turning right and going toward the elementary school students walking across the street.

All the residents from the area agreed something needed to be done for safety, with several saying they had seen some close calls in the area.

However, not all the residents agreed a one-way was the best answer.

Yvonne Holthaus, who lives on Ninth Street Southeast said when school starts in the morning, she and her husband Joseph can see traffic racing by.

“It is like a race track,” Yvonne said. She said she thinks turning the street into a one-way would make people travelling through it go faster.

Joseph had an issue with the street being widened for diagonal parking when the school district had two empty parking lots during the summer right next to it.

Councilman Jeremy Hanfler also talked about that issue, and said that much parking seemed like a waste of space.

Kimman said that during the summer the observation was that people parked along Ninth Street Southeast for activities at the school.

When James Kofoed asked if there were any other reasons for the road being widened, Kimman said it was also so that the road met the 48 foot wide condition for being a major roadway in town, and thus was eligible for state funds.

Catherine Stoch who lives on East Broadway, said she is for the one-way.

“I watch neighborhood children get very close to very dangerous and very precarious situations,” Stoch said. “If this really is about safety and not about ‘not in my backyard,’ then this is the way to go.”

Bids for the project are expected to be placed in March.

Little Falls City Council Briefs

In other business Tuesday, the Little Falls City Council:

Approved the Police Department’s purchase of a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria from Earl LeMieur to replace a currently owned one. The new squad car would cost $3,850. The vehicle will be used as a back-up and administrative vehicle;

Approved a grant submission to the Minnesota Historical Society for funding to cover a conditions assessment on the Rosenmeier House. The grant would cover 60 percent, $9,000 of the approximately $15,000 assessment, while the other $6,000 would be covered by the city;

Approved a change order for the Water Treatment Plant Improvement project to replace parts of a block wall with new cores containing re-bar and grout. Little Falls will pay Eagle Construction $1,610 for the change;

Approved working with Region 5 to write an innovative funding grant for a sewer televising camera for Little Falls. The camera would be owned by Little Falls, but other communities could rent it;

Received a petition to have streetlights installed on Riverview Drive near First Lutheran Church;

Agreed to a contract with the University of Minnesota for the University to conduct a study showing how much revenue would be generated by a local option sales tax for the city and how much it would cost visitors and residents. The city will pay the University $1,200 for the service; and

Entered into a wastewater treatment agreement with Anderson Custom Processing. The agreement limits Anderson from sending more than 40,000 gallons of water into the wastewater system. It also limits the amount and type of chemicals.

The Council next meets Monday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the City Hall.